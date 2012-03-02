Euro Coal-Prices hold steady despite gas, oil falls

* April DES bid at $93/T

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal prices were little changed on Friday after a day of quiet trading and little direction from either the oil or gas markets.

European DES ARA prices had fallen for three days in a row, pressed by the flow of U.S. coal into Europe and weak demand from utilities.

There was more interest on Friday in index-linked trades than in fixed price, with players haggling over every 5 cents but still unable to reach a deal, traders said.

“There’s been very limited appetite to trade. People are unsure,” one European trader said.

This is typical of the coal market when it lacks direction, traders said.

UK prompt gas prices softened due to warmer weather and lower demand, and oil dropped, but neither had much impact on coal values.

South African prompt prices also held steady with no fresh trades reported.

PRICES

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.00 and offered at $97.00, a wider spread than Thursday but essentially unchanged.

A May DES cargo was bid at $96 and offered at $97.25, also little changed.

An April South African cargo was bid at $103.25 and offered at $104.75, slightly lower on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)