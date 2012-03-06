Euro Coal-Dips 20 cents, more stockpiling seen

* Banks, traders, some utilities stockpile

* Russian Apr ARA trades at $95/T

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal prices held fairly steady on Tuesday, dropping by only 20 cents a tonne on Tuesday despite continued tepid buying interest in Europe and a steep fall earlier in the day in oil prices.

A prompt Russian cargo traded at $95.00 a tonne DES ARA on Tuesday, a price which was seen as aggressively low by some players and indicative of further weakeness to come. Russian high-quality coal can trade at a premium to generic South African or Colombian material.

South African FOB prices also dipped slightly by around 20 cents, but renewed Indian buying interest could give these prices some support, suppliers said.

A few of the bigger utilities still burdened by huge stockpiles after the recent warm winter have continued to shed unwanted cargoes but are now finding buyers among firms willing to store and carry the coal until Q4 to benefit from the $12 contango, utilities and traders said.

For the most part, stockpiling is an accidental consequence of the hangover of coal from last year and the contango is a mitigating factor, utilities said.

But banks as well as traders and generators have been buyers this week for that purpose.

With spot ARA coal trading at $95.00 a tonne, down from over $120 in October and likely to fall further in the short-term, more stockpiling is likely - although the scarcity of stocking space at terminals will limit this, they said.

“We would expect opportunistic demand for the purpose of storage in order to deliver at a later date to be more attractive if it (the contango) were to widen above the $20 levels seen in early 2010,” Barclays Capital said in a research note on Tuesday.

Spot coal demand in Europe has been tepid for the past several months and is unlikely to start reviving, even slowly, until the second half of the year, analysts said.

TRADES

An April South African cargo traded at $103.60 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down 20 cents.

An April delivery Russian cargo traded at $95.00 a tonne, down around 25c.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.10 with no offer, down around 20 cents.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid on at $94.50 after the trade at $95.00. A May DES cargo was bid at $96.25 and offered at $97.50, down 50 cents on the offer. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig. editing by William Hardy)