Euro Coal-Prices dip slightly despite oil rebound
#Industrials
March 16, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

Euro Coal-Prices dip slightly despite oil rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* More U.S. coal production cuts seen
    * ARA prices steady at $95-97/T

    LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal
prices slipped by around 20 cents on Friday despite oil's
rebound to above $124 a barrel.	
    Coal prices have steadied this week at $95-97 a tonne DES
ARA and just above $100/T for South African cargoes although
there is continued downward pressure on prices from unsold U.S.
and Colombian coal that is weighing on the European market.  	
   Further U.S. thermal coal production cuts are likely, Morgan
Stanley said in a research note on Friday.	
    U.S. production is already down 5 percent year to date, but
stockpiles are set to hit 30-month highs of around 200 million
short tons by May, the note said.  	
     	
	
   PRICES      	
   A May South African cargo was bid at $102.00, down 25 cents. 	
   An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $92 and offered at $95 a
tonne, unchanged.	
    A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.00 and offered at $97.50,
down 20 cents.	
	
 (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)

