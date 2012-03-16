Euro Coal-Prices dip slightly despite oil rebound

* More U.S. coal production cuts seen * ARA prices steady at $95-97/T LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Prompt physical coal prices slipped by around 20 cents on Friday despite oil's rebound to above $124 a barrel. Coal prices have steadied this week at $95-97 a tonne DES ARA and just above $100/T for South African cargoes although there is continued downward pressure on prices from unsold U.S. and Colombian coal that is weighing on the European market. Further U.S. thermal coal production cuts are likely, Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Friday. U.S. production is already down 5 percent year to date, but stockpiles are set to hit 30-month highs of around 200 million short tons by May, the note said. PRICES A May South African cargo was bid at $102.00, down 25 cents. An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $92 and offered at $95 a tonne, unchanged. A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.00 and offered at $97.50, down 20 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)