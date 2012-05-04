Euro Coal-ARA prices tick higher, China on sidelines

* Chinese inventories, weak spot demand pressure prices

* No fresh trades reported

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - European coal prices crept higher by 25 cents a tonne on Friday as the market steadied after hitting two-year lows earlier in the week on weakening fundamentals.

The high level of U.S. thermal coal exports - likely to be around 45-50 million tonnes this year - combined with rising Colombian exports has led to oversupply in Europe, but only because the expected demand from China and India to absorb the surplus has not yet materialised.

China has fairly high coal inventories and until they are consumed, fresh spot buying is unlikely, traders supplying the Chinese market said.

“While exports of U.S. coal may make some economic sense we believe their impact will continue to be marginal,” Deutsche Bank said in a research note on Friday.

“More important to the market balance, in our view, are the short-term indicators of Chinese thermal coal demand which continue to appear weak,” the note said.

“China is very slow right now, there was some buying a couple of weeks ago, some high-ash Australian is getting in and low-grade South African, but they’ve gone very quiet now,” one trader said.

PRICES

A June ARA cargo was bid at $87.00, up 25 cents.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $90.00 and offered at $91.00, also up 25 cents.

A June loading South African cargo was bid at $97.50, down 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)