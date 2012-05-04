FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro Coal-ARA prices tick higher, China on sidelines
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India
May 4, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Euro Coal-ARA prices tick higher, China on sidelines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Chinese inventories, weak spot demand pressure prices

* No fresh trades reported

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - European coal prices crept higher by 25 cents a tonne on Friday as the market steadied after hitting two-year lows earlier in the week on weakening fundamentals.

The high level of U.S. thermal coal exports - likely to be around 45-50 million tonnes this year - combined with rising Colombian exports has led to oversupply in Europe, but only because the expected demand from China and India to absorb the surplus has not yet materialised.

China has fairly high coal inventories and until they are consumed, fresh spot buying is unlikely, traders supplying the Chinese market said.

“While exports of U.S. coal may make some economic sense we believe their impact will continue to be marginal,” Deutsche Bank said in a research note on Friday.

“More important to the market balance, in our view, are the short-term indicators of Chinese thermal coal demand which continue to appear weak,” the note said.

“China is very slow right now, there was some buying a couple of weeks ago, some high-ash Australian is getting in and low-grade South African, but they’ve gone very quiet now,” one trader said.

PRICES

A June ARA cargo was bid at $87.00, up 25 cents.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $90.00 and offered at $91.00, also up 25 cents.

A June loading South African cargo was bid at $97.50, down 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.