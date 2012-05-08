Euro Coal-Fresh lows draw out trader buying

* June ARA trades at 2-yr low of $85

* June S.African trades at fresh low of $96.70

* Utility burn seen strong in some European countries

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - European and South African coal prices dipped by around $1.00 to fresh lows on Tuesday, a move which drew out buying by traders rather than end-users.

European DES ARA prices hit two-year lows last week and have slipped a little further, pressured by oversupply.

A June DES ARA delivered Europe cargo traded early on Tuesday at $85.00, the lowest level for two years, down around $1.00 from Friday, and was offered subsequently at $85.75.

A June loading South African cargo traded at $96.70, the lowest price since October 2010 and a slight fall from Friday’s close.

Many players in the coal market have seen $90, $85 and $80 as psychologically-important levels because the market consensus at the start of the year was that prices would not drop below $100 a tonne.

Prices may have a few dollars more to fall but should start to correct and settle at around the $90-$100 mark, utilities and traders said.

“There is clearly now upside room for coal demand in Europe but if dark spreads (profit for generating using coal) weren’t so in the money against sparks (profit for generating from gas) we could have seen an even worse picture for coal than the one we’re currently experiencing,” said Marcus Garvey, analyst with Credit Suisse.

Some power plants in Germany, the UK, Spain, Portugal and Italy, are running at high capacity because cheap carbon, expensive gas and relatively cheap coal makes coal-fired generation an obvious choice, bolstered by renewables in the summer.

But most of these utilities are carrying high inventories and are unlikely to return to the spot market this year, or for minimal quantities if they do.

“I would say the main reason we are burning more coal is that coal prices have fallen much faster than power prices, which says something about coal oversupply rather than a slump in demand,” one major European trader said.

Some Indian importers are also poised to buy spot South African cargoes now that prices have started to weaken.

“South African is still the preferred coal for most cement plants and if it is cheap enough then they will take that instead of trying new origins,” one importer said.

TRADES

Two June South African cargoes traded at $97.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay and a third at $96.70, down over $1.00 from Friday.

A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $85.00, down slightly from the last traded price.

PRICES

A June ARA cargo was offered at $85.75, down around 75 cents from Friday.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $88.00, down $3.00 on the offer.

A June loading South African cargo was bid at $96.10, down $1.40 from Friday’s levels. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)