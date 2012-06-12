Euro Coal-Bids slump but no fresh trades done

* July S.African cargo bid at $79.00

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European delivered coal prices slid sharply on Tuesday as oversupply and a halt to spot buying weighed on the market, pushing bid/offer levels to fresh lows although no trades were reported.

South African prompt prices have tumbled during the past week from nearly $90 a tonne FOB to below $80 - a July cargo was bid at $79.00 early on Tuesday - as spot buyers remained on the sidelines.

Asian spot demand has shrivelled because South Korea, Japan and Taiwan are not buying enough to compensate for the hiatus in China’s purchases, traders and suppliers said.

Inventories in China are high at northern and southern ports and at power plants, Chinese shipping sources said.

Until these inventories are reduced, importers will not buy, they said.

South African coal, which is mostly shipped to Asia now, is almost low enough in price to be sold into the European market, traders said.

“Richards Bay coal only needs to fall another $2 and it will price into Europe, although not for very long,” one trader said.

A DES ARA trade on Monday hit a fresh two-year low of $84.90 but Tuesday’s bids were lower still - $84.25 for an August cargo and a $77.00 bid for July.

The next traded levels will be a guide to the market’s real strength if there are more than one or two trades this week, traders and utilities said.

PRICES

A July loading South African cargo was bid at $79.00 and offered at $85.00, down $3.00 on the bid.

An August cargo was bid at $80.75 and offered at $82.25, down $2.00 on the bid.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $77.00 with no offer against it while an August DES ARA cargo was bid at $84.25 and offered at $85.00, down 70 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)