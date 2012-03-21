FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro Coal-Swaps fall, pulling physical down slightly
March 21, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 6 years

Euro Coal-Swaps fall, pulling physical down slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* No fresh trades reported

* May ARA bids fall by $1/T

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Prices of prompt physical coal were largely unchanged for the third day running due to a lack of clear direction and despite a rise in oil prices.

Prices for certain months fell by 25 cents to $1.00 but others rose slightly after a day of extremely illiquid trade.

Oil rose above $124 a barrel on Wednesday on a surprise drop in U.S. inventories and tension over Iran.

Bids and offers were close enough to trade but buyers and sellers were haggling over cents and showed little appetite to do business, traders said.

Coal swaps opened weaker but had recovered most of their losses by the end of the afternoon. The fall in swaps encouraged market participants to look at index-linked deals rather than fixed-price but no indexed or fixed price trades were reported.

“There’s been real apathy today - the same factors are there which have been around for weeks, oversupply, poor demand and nothing much from China,” one trader said.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.25 and offered at $103.65, down 50 cents on the offer.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.25 and offered at $96.25, up 25 cents on the offer.

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.00 and offered at $98.25, down $1.00 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)

