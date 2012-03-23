FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro Coal-Prices stable but outlook more bearish
March 23, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 6 years

Euro Coal-Prices stable but outlook more bearish

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* No fresh trades reported

* May DES ARA cargo bid at $85/T

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Prices of prompt physical coal were little changed for a fifth day, with bids and offers far apart and no fresh trades reported.

The market lacks direction because of the lack of spot trades to aid price discovery, or fundamental fresh news, traders said.

Warmer weather in Europe and high stockpiles are expected to pull swaps prices lower next week, with physical prices following, they said.

“Everybody was hoping for prices to recover and it’s been a slow realisation that it isn’t happening -- now it’s looking a bit more bearish,” one utility source said.

Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month but the thinly-traded coal market did not follow oil higher.

GRAPHIC: DES ARA physical prices Oct-Feb:

GRAPHIC: South Africa’s coal exports monthly with breakdown

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $102.30 and offered at $105.00, a wider spread than on Tuesday, but otherwise little changed.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.75 and offered at $96.00, also a wider spread.

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $85.00 and offered at $98.75, little changed. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by David Hulmes)

