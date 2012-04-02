Euro Coal-Prices remain firm with oil, gas markets

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Coal prices for physical prompt delivery saw little movement on Monday morning but bid/offer ranges remained at firm levels amid tense oil and gas markets.

Brent crude oil prices rose from an opening of under $123 a barrel on Monday morning to over $124 in the afternoon as the U.S. published supportive manufacturing data and as a North Sea oil and gas platform outage continued to delay loading.

Traders said the bearish carbon market also supported coal prices as lower emissions costs would benefit coal over gas-fired power generation in Europe.

“The further CO2 prices drop, the more attractive coal-fired power generation becomes than gas production and utilities will burn as much coal to generate electricity as they can,” one coal trader said.

Carbon prices plunged to record lows on Monday after data showing emissions in the European Union’s main scheme to fight greenhouse gases dropped below expectations last year.

German 2013 power generation margins from coal-fired generation are currently around 17 euros a megawatt-hour more profitable than electricity produced from gas, which marks the highest coal-over-gas spread since Q2 2008, according to Reuters data.

PRICES

A May South African cargo saw a bid/offer spread of $104/105.25 per tonne, according to GLOBALcoal data.

A May DES ARA cargo was offered at $101 a tonne, and a June cargo was offered at $101.5. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)