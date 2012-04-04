FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro Coal-Prices fall with oil, gas markets
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 4, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 6 years

Euro Coal-Prices fall with oil, gas markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European physical coal prices fell along with other energy markets on Wednesday, but coal’s slide also reflected its oversupply and poor demand in Europe.

Benchmark Brent crude oil fell below $123 a barrel, and benchmark UK gas prices dropped to a four-week low as poor demand in Europe and healthy U.S. oil stocks sapped buying interest.

Additionally, the coal market remains oversupplied as exports from key suppliers along the Atlantic basin have been rising while European demand is low and stocks are healthy.

As a result, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML) on Wednesday lowered its 2012 thermal coal price outlook, while keeping in place its expectations for 2013 prices.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bought for $103 a tonne, according to GLOBALcoal, down around $1 on the previous day.

A May DES ARA cargo saw a bid/offer range of $95 to $103 a tonne, and the spread on a June cargo was at $97 to $98.60, down around 80 cents on the day. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.