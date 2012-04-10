FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro Coal-Prices stable, China buys Colombian cargoes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 10, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 6 years

Euro Coal-Prices stable, China buys Colombian cargoes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* China takes Colombian prompt cargoes

* Niche markets are now overcrowded

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - European physical coal prices were little changed on Tuesday as the market remained subdued after the Easter holiday weekend and no fresh trades were reported.

The market is unlikely to rebalance and be able to absorb the current oversupply until the autumn when demand is expected to increase, traders said.

“The market’s barely moved in the past few weeks, it’s very tough to make money in these conditions and even the niche markets like Turkey are suddenly overcrowded with new suppliers,” one trader said.

Turkey is likely to import around 20 million tonnes of coal this year and is the only growth hot spot in the Atlantic but Russian suppliers who had the Turkish market to themselves are finding their prices undercut by a host of traders and utilities offering other coal origins.

China and India have continued to take substantial quantities of South African coal - China took 1.3 million tonnes in March and India took 1.9 million and China has started to buy competitively-priced Colombian imports.

Three cargoes of prompt Colombian coal have been fixed into China during the past week, suppliers said.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was offered at $103.00 a tonne, unchanged.

A May South African cargo was offered at $102.50, also unchanged.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.00 and offered at $98.50. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.