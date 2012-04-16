Euro Coal-Prices dip, June ARA trades at $96.90/T

* June DES ARA trades at $96.90, $97.00/T

* June S.African bid at $100.50/T

* U.S. exports continue to weigh on prices

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European physical coal prices dipped again on Monday, pressured by oversupply, utilities and traders said.

UK gas prices also fell, as seaborne imports rose while weaker oil prices weighed on forward contracts but bearish spot fundamentals were having more of an effect on coal values than other energy markets, they said.

South African prompt prices fell most markedly - a June loading cargo was bid $1.50 lower than Friday at $100.50 a tonne FOB Richards Bay - but there was limited interest in Richards Bay cargoes on Monday.

“Prices are not going to rise much above these levels, they’re more likely to stay at $100 or below for the rest of the year - there’s just too much coal from the U.S. and Colombia in traders’ hands,” one utility source said.

A slump in U.S. domestic coal demand due to environmental constraints and extremely weak natural gas prices, has forced producers into the export market where they can achieve slim margins as an alternative to the more drastic measure of shutting in production..

The U.S. exported around 37 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2011 and is poised to maintain this kind of export level even if prices stay around $100 a tonne DES ARA, analysts, traders and end-user buyers said.

Regardless of the so-called spark and dark spreads - the margins made from generating power from gas or coal - utilities will try to consume their coal stockpiles and still have to dispose of coal bought on forward contracts which they now do not need.

These factors are keeping the European utilities largely out of the spot market and while Asian demand is picking up - a lot of spot business is expected to be done at this week’s Beijing coal conference - it is not rising as rapidly as had been expected.

“China is buying but if you see Colombian coal being sold at a discount of up to $5.00 a tonne into China by traders, and that’s what’s happening, then that’s a very bearish sign,” a European trader said.

“All eyes will be on Beijing this week to see how much U.S. coal the longs manage to sell,” another trader said.

TRADES

Two June delivery DES ARA cargoes traded at $96.90 and $97.00 a tonne, down around 20 cents.

PRICES

A June South African cargo was bid at $100.50 and offered at $102.10, down $1.50 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)