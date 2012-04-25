FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Euro Coal-Prompt falls $1.50 on oversupply, power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* June ARA bid at $91.50/T

* Coal oversupply pressures prompt

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European prompt physical coal prices dropped by around $1.50 on Wednesday in line with weaker power demand, and with mounting pressure on prompt values due to coal oversupply.

“Both swaps and physical came off fairly strongly today, with a lot of pressure on the prompt months - there’s just too much coal,” one utility source said.

A June DES ARA cargo was bid at $91.50 a tonne, down from over $93.00 earlier in the week and although it did not trade at this level, fundamental bearish pressure should push prices down another notch within the next couple of weeks.

“Probably $91.50 won’t seem so low fairly soon,” one trader said.

Despite strong coal burn in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain, there is still a substantial amount of coal in ARA inventories - up to 9 million tonnes, according to some industry sources.

Most European spot electricity prices fell on Wednesday on warmer weather and more German wind power supply, while the May 1 holiday in major power consuming countries weighed on demand.

Most European utilities will need to buy a limited amount of spot tonnage, but the Mediterranean plants are likely to need more significant spot volumes.

Collectively, this buying should push prices back above $100 a tonne, utilities and traders said. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: Coal stockpiles at ARA's EMO, EBS and EMO terminals: link.reuters.com/zuq77s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

TRADES

A June loading Newcastle cargo traded at $100.25 a tonne FOB.

PRICES

A June South African cargo was bid at $98.75 and offered at $100.00, down over 50 cents.

A May South African cape was bid at $99.25.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.45 and offered at $94.75, down over $2.00 from Monday’s levels. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)

