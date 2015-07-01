Emission-check chemical makers to take hit if pollution rule goes

(Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling against a federal regulation aimed at cutting air pollution from power plants will limit growth for Cabot Corp and Calgon Carbon Corp , which make activated carbon used to curb mercury emissions.

An approval of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule was expected to bring a windfall for these companies, more than tripling industry demand by 2017.

The tiny $80 million market for activated carbon could have shot up to $300 million-$350 million by 2017, analysts had said.

An appeals court will now decide whether the rule will be scrapped, but shares of both Cabot and Calgon have already slipped about 7 percent since the Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

Boston-based Cabot, which controls nearly half the market, will be the hardest hit. It has few rivals besides Calgon and privately held ADA Carbon Solutions.

The company said on Tuesday it expects a delay in meeting its target of generating about $100 million in EBITDA in its activated carbon business by 2017.

Cabot spent $1.1 billion in 2012 to buy a company called Norit to bulk up the business, a year after the Obama administration unveiled mercury emission norms. But tepid demand from coal utilities proved the deal ineffective.

Cabot had said in its latest quarterly report that it would take a $350 million impairment charge in the April-June quarter related to the business, even with a favorable MATS ruling.

The company will now focus on other uses of activated carbon, such as purifying air, water and food, spokeswoman Vanessa Craigie said in an email.

The whole activated carbon business accounts for about 10 percent of Cabot’s revenue.

Cabot also makes carbon black, used in tires, inks, cables, and coatings, besides inkjet colorants, and fumed metal oxides that are used in adhesives and coatings.

Calgon said in May that a favorable ruling would help it double revenue from its mercury-emission control business in 2015. The company now expects only half of that growth rate.

The company said on Monday it will continue to benefit from mercury emission rules that are already in place in many U.S. states and in Canada.

About 5-7 cents worth of Calgon’s orders could be delayed or canceled this year, Wedbush Securities analyst David Rose said. He expects the company’s revenue growth to slow by about 5 percent in 2016. (Additional reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)