Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes down 8 pct q/q

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Thursday it sold 981,000 tonnes of coking coal concentrate in the third quarter, 8 percent less that in the previous three months.

Total raw coal production stood at 1.38 million tonnes July-September, down 25 percent from the second quarter.

Raspadskaya has lowered its 2012 coal output guidance to 7 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 10.5 million tonnes.

Russia’s Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, plans to take control of Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal which will make the steelmaker self-sufficient in coking coal and turn it into Russia’s largest producer of the steel ingredient.

Evraz, Russia’s biggest steelmaker, already had effective control of the coal miner with a 41 percent stake held through a holding company and expects to takes its holding to 82 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)