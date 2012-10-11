FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes down 8 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 11, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes down 8 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Thursday it sold 981,000 tonnes of coking coal concentrate in the third quarter, 8 percent less that in the previous three months.

Total raw coal production stood at 1.38 million tonnes July-September, down 25 percent from the second quarter.

Raspadskaya has lowered its 2012 coal output guidance to 7 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 10.5 million tonnes.

Russia’s Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, plans to take control of Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal which will make the steelmaker self-sufficient in coking coal and turn it into Russia’s largest producer of the steel ingredient.

Evraz, Russia’s biggest steelmaker, already had effective control of the coal miner with a 41 percent stake held through a holding company and expects to takes its holding to 82 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.