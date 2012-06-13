FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India took 1.4 mln T S.Africa coal in May, down m/m
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 13, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

India took 1.4 mln T S.Africa coal in May, down m/m

Jacqueline Cowhig

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - South Africa exported 4.6 million tonnes of thermal coal in May with Asia including India taking 3.6 million tonnes and the rest going to Atlantic markets, exporters said.

India imported 1.4 million tonnes of coal from South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), down from 1.6 million in April.

Almost all of South Africa’s exports are shipped from RBCT which is owned by exporters including BHP Billiton, Xstrata, Anglo American, Glencore and Exxaro.

China, a growing market for South African coal, took 1.4 million tonnes in May, up from 810,000 tonnes in the previous month.

Of the 1 million tonnes shipped to the Atlantic, around 190,000 tonnes went to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, Europe’s main coal importing hub.

Very little South African coal has been shipped to Europe during in past two years because other origins, such as Colombian or U.S., are more price-competitive on a delivered basis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.