S.Korea's utilities jointly buy 1 mln T of coal for Jan-March

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's five power generators bought 1 million tonnes of coal for shipment between January and March 2015 via tenders closed on Sept. 12, a source from Korea Midland Power Co Ltd said on Tuesday. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER 640,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg early $64 Glencore 360,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg around $61 Glencore, Macquarie The High Calorific Value product is of Australian origin, and the Low Calorific Value product is of Indonesian origin. Shipping for both tenders will arrive at the base port of Boryeong. * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The five utilities are Korea South-East Power Co Ltd, Korea Western Power Co Ltd, Korea Southern Power Co, Ltd, Korea East-West Power Co Ltd, and Korea Midland Power Co Ltd. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)