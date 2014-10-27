S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 490,000 T of coal for Jan-March

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 490,000 tonnes of coal for shipment between January to March via a tender closed on Oct. 23, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility purchased the Indonesian products from three suppliers including Trafigura, Macquarie and Vitol. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NAR) PRICE(FOB/T) PORT 490,000 4,700-4,900kcal/kg around $60-61 Boryeong * Note: NAR stands for Net As Received, and price is reported on a 6,080kcal basis. (Reporting By Kahyun Yang; Editing by Sunil Nair)