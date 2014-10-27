FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 490,000 T of coal for Jan-March
October 27, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 490,000 T of coal for Jan-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
 (KOMIPO) bought 490,000 tonnes of coal for shipment
between January to March via a tender closed on Oct. 23, a
source from the utility said on Monday.
    The utility purchased the Indonesian products from three
suppliers including Trafigura, Macquarie 
and Vitol.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES     SPECIFICATION(NAR)     PRICE(FOB/T)     PORT
    490,000    4,700-4,900kcal/kg     around $60-61    Boryeong
    * Note: NAR stands for Net As Received, and price is
reported on a 6,080kcal basis. 

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

