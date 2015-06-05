S.Korea's EWP buys 1 mln T coal for July-Aug

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought a total of 1 million tonnes of steaming coal for July and August loading via two tenders on behalf of South Korean power generators, a source from the utility said on Friday. For the higher calorific coal tender, the utility purchased 650,000 tonnes of Australian products with a Net Calorific Value (NCV) of 5,700kcal/kg from Glencore Int'l AG at a price slightly below $54 per tonne on a free-on-board-trimmed basis. For the lower calorific coal tender, the utility purchased 5 cargoes totaling 350,000 Indonesian products with NCV of 4,600kcal/kg from Trafigura, KCH and Mercuria. The product was priced below $51 per tonne on a free-on-board-trimmed basis. Loading for the higher calorific products will be in August, and in July for the lower calorific ones. * Note: The reported price is on a 6,080kcal/kg basis. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)