S.Korea's EWP buys 1 mln T coal for July-Aug
June 5, 2015 / 7:03 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's EWP buys 1 mln T coal for July-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP)
bought a total of 1 million tonnes of steaming coal for July and
August loading via two tenders on behalf of South Korean power
generators, a source from the utility said on Friday.
    For the higher calorific coal tender, the utility purchased
650,000 tonnes of Australian products with a Net Calorific Value
(NCV) of 5,700kcal/kg from Glencore Int'l AG at a
price slightly below $54 per tonne on a free-on-board-trimmed
basis.
    For the lower calorific coal tender, the utility purchased 5
cargoes totaling 350,000 Indonesian products with NCV of
4,600kcal/kg from Trafigura, KCH and Mercuria. The product was
priced below $51 per tonne on a free-on-board-trimmed basis.
    Loading for the higher calorific products will be in August,
and in July for the lower calorific ones.
    
    * Note: The reported price is on a 6,080kcal/kg basis.
    

 (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
