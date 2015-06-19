KOSPO buys 138,000 T bituminous coal for Aug

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 138,000 tonnes of Australian bituminous coal for loading in August via a tender closed on June 16, a source from the utility said on Friday. The utility initially sought a total of 414,000 tonnes of steaming coal via three spot tenders but passed on two, the source said. The utility passed on one tender because prices were too high and passed on the other because it received only one bid, he said. The utility declined to disclose the price information of the purchased tender, but other details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN SUPPLIER 138,000 5,800-6,000kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The products are scheduled to arrive at Hadong port. (Reporting By Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)