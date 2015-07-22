FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's WP buys 640,000 T/Y coal for Oct 2015-Sept 2020
July 22, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's WP buys 640,000 T/Y coal for Oct 2015-Sept 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
bought 640,000 tonnes of Australian bituminous coal per year
with a minimum net calorific value of 5,200 kcal/kg via a
five-year term tender closed on July 21, a source from the
utility said on Wednesday.
    The utility purchased the coal from Glencore International
AG at around $54 per tonne fob. The first shipment of
320,000 tonnes is scheduled for loading in October.
    The contract period spans from October 2015 to September
2020, and procurements are for Taean Power Plant.

 (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
