S.Korea's WP buys 640,000 T/Y coal for Oct 2015-Sept 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 640,000 tonnes of Australian bituminous coal per year with a minimum net calorific value of 5,200 kcal/kg via a five-year term tender closed on July 21, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The utility purchased the coal from Glencore International AG at around $54 per tonne fob. The first shipment of 320,000 tonnes is scheduled for loading in October. The contract period spans from October 2015 to September 2020, and procurements are for Taean Power Plant. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)