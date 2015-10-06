FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's EWP buys 1.13 mln T/Y for 2015-2020
October 6, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's EWP buys 1.13 mln T/Y for 2015-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP)
 bought 1.13 million tonnes of steaming coal per year
between 2015 and 2020 via three term tenders closed on Monday, a
source from the utility said on Tuesday.
    The utility declined to disclose price information, but
other details are as follows: 
    
    TONNES/Y  SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER            ORIGIN
    390,000   min. 5,700kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG   Australia
                                  
    390,000   min. 5,700kcal/kg   Carbo One           Russia
    350,000   min. 4,600kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG   Australia/
                                    
                                            Indonesia
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The contract
period for all tenders is December 2015 to June 2020.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

