FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 1.28 mln T/Y coal for 2015-2018
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 27, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 1.28 mln T/Y coal for 2015-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 1.28 mln tonnes per year of coal for 2015-2017 via three tenders that closed on Oct. 23, a source from the utility said on Tuesday.

The contract period is from December 2015 to June 2018.

Details of the tenders are as follows:

TONNES/YR SUPPLIER PRICE(FOBT/T) PORT

500,000 Glencore Int‘l AG $43 Boryeong

500,000 Glencore Int‘l AG $43 Boryeong

280,000 CMS Energy Corp about $46 Boryeong

* Note: NAR stands for Net As Received (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.