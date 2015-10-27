S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 1.28 mln T/Y coal for 2015-2018

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 1.28 mln tonnes per year of coal for 2015-2017 via three tenders that closed on Oct. 23, a source from the utility said on Tuesday.

The contract period is from December 2015 to June 2018.

Details of the tenders are as follows:

TONNES/YR SUPPLIER PRICE(FOBT/T) PORT

500,000 Glencore Int‘l AG $43 Boryeong

500,000 Glencore Int‘l AG $43 Boryeong

280,000 CMS Energy Corp about $46 Boryeong

* Note: NAR stands for Net As Received (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)