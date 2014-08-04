FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 148,000 T of coal for Oct-Nov
August 4, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea buys 148,000 T of coal for Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO)
bought 148,000 tonnes of Indonesian steaming coal for shipment
between October and November via a tender closed on July 31, a
source from the utility said Monday.
    The shipment will arrive at Hadong, the source added, but
declined to disclose supplier information. Other details are as
follows:
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER    ARRIVAL
    148,000  min. 4,800kcal/kg  Trafigura   Oct. 1-Nov. 30, 2014
                                
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and the
procurement is for Hadong Power Plant.

 (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

