UPDATE 2-S.Korea's KOSPO seeks 218,000 T of steaming coal for April-June
#Energy
February 11, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's KOSPO seeks 218,000 T of steaming coal for April-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revised ITB information on shipping schedule to table)
    SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO)
is seeking a total of 218,000 tonnes of steaming coal for
shipment between April and June via tenders, the utility said on
its website (www.kospo.co.kr/english).
    The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Feb. 11, and
the bids should be submitted to the designated e-mail address
(kospofuelbidding@kospo.co.kr) before the deadline.
     
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    TONNES     SPECIFICATION(NCV)     SHIPPING SCHEDULE
    80,000     min. 4,700 kcal/kg     April 1-June 30
    138,000    min. 5,800 kcal/kg     April 1-June 30
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the
procurement is for Hadong Power Plant. Russian coal will not be
considered for the higher calorific coal tender.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
