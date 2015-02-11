UPDATE 2-S.Korea's KOSPO seeks 218,000 T of steaming coal for April-June

(Adds revised ITB information on shipping schedule to table) SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking a total of 218,000 tonnes of steaming coal for shipment between April and June via tenders, the utility said on its website (www.kospo.co.kr/english). The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Feb. 11, and the bids should be submitted to the designated e-mail address (kospofuelbidding@kospo.co.kr) before the deadline. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 80,000 min. 4,700 kcal/kg April 1-June 30 138,000 min. 5,800 kcal/kg April 1-June 30 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the procurement is for Hadong Power Plant. Russian coal will not be considered for the higher calorific coal tender. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)