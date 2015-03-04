FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
March 4, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's EWP buys 340,000 T of coal for April-May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea East-West
Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 130,000 tonnes of Australian
bituminous coal and 210,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous
coal for April and May shipment via three spot tenders that
closed on Feb. 27, a source from the utility said on Wednesday.
    The utility source did not disclose supplier information for
the Australian coal but said that its shipment was scheduled for
May.
    The Indonesian products supplied by Avra and Trafigura will
be shipped by April, and KCH products by May.
    Other details are as follows:
    TONNES    SPECIFICATION(NCV)   SUPPLIER         PRICE(FOB/T)
    130,000   min. 5,700kcal/kg    -                around $62
    140,000   min. 4,600kcal/kg    Avra/Trafigura   $56-$57
     70,000   min. 4,600kcal/kg    KCH              $56-$57
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The purchase
prices are based on 6,080 kcal/kg  basis. The procurement is for
Dangjin Power Plant.   
    

 (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
