S.Korea's EWP buys 340,000 T of coal for April-May

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 130,000 tonnes of Australian bituminous coal and 210,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal for April and May shipment via three spot tenders that closed on Feb. 27, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The utility source did not disclose supplier information for the Australian coal but said that its shipment was scheduled for May. The Indonesian products supplied by Avra and Trafigura will be shipped by April, and KCH products by May. Other details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 130,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg - around $62 140,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Avra/Trafigura $56-$57 70,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg KCH $56-$57 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The purchase prices are based on 6,080 kcal/kg basis. The procurement is for Dangjin Power Plant. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)