May 6, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's WP buys 450,000 T coal for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
bought a total of 450,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in July
via three tenders which closed on April 30, a source from the
utility said on Wednesday.
    The utility purchased 160,000 tonnes of Australian
bituminous coal with a minimum net calorific value (NCV) of
5,200kcal/kg from an Australian trader to be supplied from
Clermont coal mines priced around $54 free-on-board (FOB).
    The utility also purchased 220,000 and 70,000 tonnes of
Indonesian sub-bituminous coal with a minimum NCV of
4,600kcal/kg from Glencore International AG and Flame
S.A., respectively, priced under $54 FOB.
    Consignments will be loaded in July and shipped to the Taean
port, the utility said.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

