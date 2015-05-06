S.Korea's WP buys 450,000 T coal for July

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought a total of 450,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in July via three tenders which closed on April 30, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The utility purchased 160,000 tonnes of Australian bituminous coal with a minimum net calorific value (NCV) of 5,200kcal/kg from an Australian trader to be supplied from Clermont coal mines priced around $54 free-on-board (FOB). The utility also purchased 220,000 and 70,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal with a minimum NCV of 4,600kcal/kg from Glencore International AG and Flame S.A., respectively, priced under $54 FOB. Consignments will be loaded in July and shipped to the Taean port, the utility said. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)