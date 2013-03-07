FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Coalfield Resources to close Daw Mill mine
March 7, 2013

Britain's Coalfield Resources to close Daw Mill mine

March 7 (Reuters) - Coalfield Resources, Britain’s biggest coal miner, said it would close its underground Daw Mill Colliery in Warwickshire, where the country’s worst coal mine fire in 30 years “continues to burn ferociously”.

“The 650 workforce has already been put at risk of redundancy, although a small, core team will remain on site to safely secure the mine over the coming months,” the company, formerly known as UK Coal Plc, said in a statement.

The fire broke out on Feb. 22 at a depth of 540 metres, 8 km from the bottom of the main shaft.

Dogged by debt and losses, the company has been vigorously cutting costs at Daw Mill, and had already cut jobs there. The company avoided a debt default and closure of its operations after completing a major restructuring in December.

