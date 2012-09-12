FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-India state firm heads outline strong capex plans
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-India state firm heads outline strong capex plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to add dropped word)

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - State-run Coal India Ltd , the world’s largest coal miner, plans to spend nearly 400 billion rupees ($7.22 billion) over five years to 2017, its chairman S. Narsing Rao said on Wednesday.

He did not give details of the expenditure, but the company has earlier said its capital expenditure plan includes development of more than 100 coal-mine projects, setting up coal washeries and acquisition of coal blocks overseas.

The heads of nine state-run companies, which are sitting on a cash pile of 1.8 trillion rupees, met Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday, who is likely to have pressed the companies to increase investment in proposed infrastructure projects to bolster economic growth that slipped to a near three-year low of 5.5 percent in the June quarter.

Separately, the chairman of state-run power utility NTPC Ltd said the company plans to spend 2 trillion rupees over five years. ($1 = 55.38 rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.