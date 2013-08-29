FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India picks seven banks for 5 pct stake sale in Coal India-sources
August 29, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

India picks seven banks for 5 pct stake sale in Coal India-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - India has selected seven banks including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to manage a five percent government stake divestment in state miner Coal India Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

At the current market price, the Coal India stake sale will raise about 79 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) for the government, which is struggling with a record high current account deficit, growing fiscal pressures and a slowing economy.

Others selected for the stake divestment are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Indian banks SBI Capital, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital, said the sources who declined to be named ahead of a public announcement.

The share sale could be launched in October depending on the market conditions, the sources said.

$1 = 68.1450 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
