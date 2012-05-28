FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal India Q4 net slips 5 pct, lags estimate
May 28, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Coal India Q4 net slips 5 pct, lags estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - State miner Coal India, which earlier this year reversed a price increase under pressure from power producers, reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly profits, weighed down by stagnant volumes and a steep increase in wage bills.

The world’s largest coal miner said net profit fell to 40.13 billion rupees ($727 million) from 42.21 billion a year earlier, but net sales rose 29 percent to 194.19 billion rupees following a price increase in February last year.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 41.1 billion rupees on net sales of 179.4 billion rupees, a Reuters poll of brokerages showed.

Shares in Coal India, the country’s fourth-most valuable company at about $36 billion, closed 0.5 percent higher in a Mumbai market that rose 1.2 percent.

$1=55.2 rupees Reporting by Prashant Mehra

