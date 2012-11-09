FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal India Q2 net up 19 pct, narrowly misses estimates
November 9, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Coal India Q2 net up 19 pct, narrowly misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, reported on Friday a 19 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales and better prices, but narrowly missed market expectations.

The state-run miner said September quarter net profit rose to 30.8 billion rupees ($565.1 million) from 25.9 billion a year earlier. Net sales rose 11 percent to 145.7 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had forecast a net profit of 32.2 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of brokerages.

Shares in Coal India, valued at $40.7 billion, closed 0.7 percent lower, before the earnings announcement, in a Mumbai market down nearly 1 percent. The stock has gained nearly 16 percent so far this year. ($1 = 54.50 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

