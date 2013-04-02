FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal India misses 2012/13 supply target
April 2, 2013 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

Coal India misses 2012/13 supply target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal miner by output, missed its supply target for the fiscal year 2012-13 by 4.8 million tonnes, it said in a statement late on Monday.

The state-run miner, which produces about 80 percent of India’s coal output, reported offtake (supply) of 465.2 million tonnes for the year, falling short of its target of 470 million tonnes.

In February, Coal India said it remained on track to meet its supply target for the year.

The company also missed its production target of 464.1 million tonnes for the year by 11.9 million tonnes, it said. (Reporting by Tenzin Dekeva in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

