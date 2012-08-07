CoAL appoints former Implats boss Brown as chairman

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African miner Coal of Africa (CoAL) appointed former Impala Platinum chief executive David Brown as chairman and raised $44.8 million in a share placement in a move to advance some of its projects, the company said on Tuesday.

CoAL, which is also listed in London and Australia , said proceeds of the placement would be used to finance the ramp-up of its Vele colliery.

Brown joins CoAL after nearly 14 years at Implats, the world’s second largest platinum producer, and replaces Richard Linnell, who has stepped down. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)