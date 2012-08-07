FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CoAL appoints former Implats boss Brown as chairman
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 7, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

CoAL appoints former Implats boss Brown as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African miner Coal of Africa (CoAL) appointed former Impala Platinum chief executive David Brown as chairman and raised $44.8 million in a share placement in a move to advance some of its projects, the company said on Tuesday.

CoAL, which is also listed in London and Australia , said proceeds of the placement would be used to finance the ramp-up of its Vele colliery.

Brown joins CoAL after nearly 14 years at Implats, the world’s second largest platinum producer, and replaces Richard Linnell, who has stepped down. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.