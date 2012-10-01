FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coal of Africa FY adj. operating pretax loss $32.8 mln
October 1, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Coal of Africa FY adj. operating pretax loss $32.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - COAL OF AFRICA: * Coal of Africa says total gross profit for the year of US$33.4

million (FY 2011: US$37.9 million) * Coal of Africa says FY revenue $243.8 million (FY 2011: US$261.4 million) * Coal of Africa says FY sales of thermal coal decreased by 2% to 3,373,781

tonnes in FY 2012 * Coal of Africa says FY adjusted operating loss before tax (excluding non-cash

items) of US$32.8 million * Coal of Africa says exxaro not to exercise its option to acquire a 30%

interest in makhado project * Coal of Africa says hei submitted a binding offer to provide the company with

US$100.0 million of equity funding * Coal of Africa says following initial and conditional placement, hei will

hold approximately 23.6% of coal’s ordinary shares

