Malaysia's Coastal Contracts wins $372 mln Mexico job
February 10, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Coastal Contracts wins $372 mln Mexico job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm and rig builder Coastal Contracts said on Monday its unit won a 1.24 billion ringgit ($372.3 million) charter contract to supply a jack-up rig with gas compression capabilities to a group of Mexican firms.

These Mexican firms are oil field service contractors who earlier won a gas compression service contract with Mexico’s national oil company Pemex, Coastal Contracts said in a filing with the Malaysian stock exchange.

Coastal Contracts said it will deliver the jack-up rig, which will handle sour gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, by the first half of next year. The charter contract will start in the second half of 2014 and will run for eight years, with an option to extend for up to 12 years, the Malaysian firm said.

