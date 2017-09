(Corrects to ‘two offshore blocks’ from ‘offshore project’ in headline)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol said it would buy oil and gas producer Cobalt International Energy Inc’s 40 percent stake in two oil blocks offshore Angola for $1.75 billion.

Cobalt operates three blocks covering 3.4 million acres off the Angolan coast. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)