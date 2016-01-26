FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil explorer Cobalt must face securities fraud lawsuit - judge
January 26, 2016 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Oil explorer Cobalt must face securities fraud lawsuit - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 26 -

Oil and gas explorer Cobalt International Energy must face a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about unsuccessful drilling in Angola and concealing bribes paid to Angolan government officials, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Nancy Atlas also said Goldman Sachs Group, Riverstone Holdings and other private equity firms backing Cobalt must face non-fraud claims that they were responsible for Cobalt’s misleading statements as “control persons” holding a majority of its shares.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RMeHDG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
