Oil explorer Cobalt must face securities fraud lawsuit - judge

Oil and gas explorer Cobalt International Energy must face a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about unsuccessful drilling in Angola and concealing bribes paid to Angolan government officials, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Nancy Atlas also said Goldman Sachs Group, Riverstone Holdings and other private equity firms backing Cobalt must face non-fraud claims that they were responsible for Cobalt’s misleading statements as “control persons” holding a majority of its shares.

