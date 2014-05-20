FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cobham places shares to fund Aeroflex acquisition
#Financials
May 20, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cobham places shares to fund Aeroflex acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc

* Proposed placing

* Placing of around 65 million ordinary shares, representing approximately 6% of current issued share capital

* To raise additional equity capital through a placing ( “placing”) of around 65 million ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each

* Merrill lynch international and ubs limited have been appointed as joint bookrunners in respect of placing

* Net proceeds of placing are intended to be used to help to fund acquisition of aeroflex holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
