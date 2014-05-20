BRIEF-Cobham places shares to fund Aeroflex acquisition

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc

* Proposed placing

* Placing of around 65 million ordinary shares, representing approximately 6% of current issued share capital

* To raise additional equity capital through a placing ( “placing”) of around 65 million ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each

* Merrill lynch international and ubs limited have been appointed as joint bookrunners in respect of placing

* Net proceeds of placing are intended to be used to help to fund acquisition of aeroflex holding