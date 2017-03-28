FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cobham to raise more than 500 mln pounds in rights issue
March 28, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 months ago

UK's Cobham to raise more than 500 mln pounds in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence company Cobham said on Tuesday it would raise about 512.4 million pounds ($642.6 million) through its rights issue to pay down debt.

The 2 for 5 rights issue of 683.1 million shares was priced at 75 pence per share, a 40.9 percent discount to its Monday close of 126.8 pence.

Cobham, which expects the right issue to be completed in the second quarter, also maintained its 2017 expectations.

$1 = 0.7974 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

