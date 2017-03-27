FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineering firm Cobham says under investigation by UK's FCA
March 27, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 months ago

Engineering firm Cobham says under investigation by UK's FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British engineer Cobham is being investigated by the country's Financial Conduct Authority in connection with its handling of inside information ahead of a trading update and rights issue announcement in April last year, the company said.

The aerospace and defence company launched a 500 million pound ($629.40 million) emergency rights issue on April 26 to shore up its balance sheet after a costly move to gain more commercial customers led to a profit warning.

"The company is cooperating fully with the FCA and will update the market on the outcome in due course," it said in a statement on Monday.

It also said a proposed 500 million pounds rights issue it announced on March 2 remained on track.

Shares of the company were down 2.6 percent by 1101 GMT on Monday. ($1 = 0.7944 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; editing by Susan Thomas)

