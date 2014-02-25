FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
February 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Cobham investigating unit's sales practices, contacts DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British defence supplier Cobham said it had voluntarily contacted the U.S. Department of Justice to inform it of an initial internal investigation into potentially irregular sales practices concerning sales to Asia of products made by a Cobham unit.

The company said on Tuesday that the products were made by Florida-based TracStar Systems Inc which is part of Cobham’s SATCOM business. It said it would continue to cooperate with the DOJ in relation to the matter.

TracStar makes satellite tracking and internal stabilisation systems used by government and commercial customers. Its total worldwide revenue in 2012 was under 15 million pounds, making up less than 1 percent of group revenue that year.

