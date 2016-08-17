FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cobham CEO to be replaced by Laird boss by end of year
August 17, 2016

Cobham CEO to be replaced by Laird boss by end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British aerospace and defence company Cobham said on Wednesday its chief executive Bob Murphy will step down by the end of the year and be succeeded by David Lockwood, the current boss of technology company Laird .

Cobham said Murphy was leaving "to pursue other opportunities".

It said Lockwood will join the company no later than Jan. 1 2017.

Earlier this month Cobham reported a 36 percent drop in first-half profit, leaving it needing a big improvement in the coming months to meet full-year targets.

Laird said it had appointed Chief Financial Officer Tony Quinlan to take over from Lookwood on Sept. 5. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

