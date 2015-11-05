FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cobham sees 2015 earnings at lower end of forecast range
November 5, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Cobham sees 2015 earnings at lower end of forecast range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British engineering company Cobham said 2015 earnings would be at the lower end of market expectations due to lower demand for some of its communications products and delays in orders for surveillance products.

Cobham, which specialises in aerial refuelling equipment, said on Thursday underlying earnings per share would be at the bottom end of the 20.1 pence to 21.7 pence range expected by analysts.

It cited lower demand for its satellite communications products in the Asia-Pacific region and in oil and gas markets, plus delays in receiving some anticipated orders in the its U.S. surveillance business. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Clarke)

