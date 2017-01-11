FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British engineer Cobham misses profit target, scraps dividend
January 11, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

British engineer Cobham misses profit target, scraps dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British engineering group Cobham said it made 245 million pounds ($298 million) in trading profit in 2016, at least 10 million pounds short of its target, and as a result of poorer than expected trading would scrap its final dividend.

The company said its new management team was starting a thorough closing balance sheet review, including major contracts and asset carrying values, but that the unaudited result was not likely to increase in its final numbers.

$1 = 0.8230 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

