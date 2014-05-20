FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cobham in 180 mln stg placing to fund Aeroflex buy
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Cobham in 180 mln stg placing to fund Aeroflex buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British aerospace and defence supplier Cobham has raised 180 million pounds ($302.90 million) in a share placing which it intends to use to help finance its $1.46 billion acquisition of New York-based Aeroflex .

Cobham said on Tuesday that it placed 60 million ordinary shares at a price of 300 pence per placing share, raising gross proceeds of 180 million pounds. This represents approximately 5.6 percent of Cobham’s issued ordinary share capital prior to the placing.

The company said earlier that it had agreed to buy Aeroflex, a firm that makes components and systems used in broadband and wireless communications, in a 1.46 billion pound deal and would use the placing to help finance part of the acquisition.

Merrill Lynch International and UBS Limited acted as joint bookrunners for the placing. ($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.