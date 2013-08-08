FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cobham's first-half profit falls 3 pct, leaves full year outlook unchanged
August 8, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Cobham's first-half profit falls 3 pct, leaves full year outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cobham PLC : * Auto alert - Cobham Plc H1 underlying pretax profit 137 million STG

versus 141 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Cobham Plc H1 revenue rose 2 percent to 864 million STG * Auto alert - Cobham Plc interim dividend up 10 percent to 2.64 pence

per share * Order intake £768M, up 27% * Revenue £843M up 2% * Profit before tax falls 3% to £141M * Order book increased to £2.5BN (31 December 2012: £2.4BN), * Anticipate that we will continue to perform in line with our previous full

year guidance for 2013 * Potential to deliver modest organic growth in 2014, anticipate mid-single

