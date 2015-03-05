Cobham says on track to return to growth in 2015

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British engineer Cobham said it was on track to return to revenue growth this year, after reporting a better than expected 11 percent drop in annual profit on lower U.S. military spend and adverse currency moves.

Underlying pretax profit of 257 million pounds ($391 million) in 2014 compared with 288 million pounds it made last year and a consensus forecast of 229 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

Cobham maintained earlier guidance for a return to mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, saying it was well-positioned to do so after delivering growth of 1 percent in the second half of the year, as defence markets improved. ($1 = 0.6567 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)