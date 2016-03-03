FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cobham sees stable trading in defence business
March 3, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Cobham sees stable trading in defence business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Cobham Plc said it expected earnings to pick up in the second half of 2016, even as the company narrowly missed its earnings forecast for this year.

Cobham, which specialises in aerial refuelling equipment, said it expected trading in its defence business to remain stable in 2016 but its consumer business faces challenges due to lower spending by its customers.

The company, which posted full-year earnings of 19.5 pence per share on Thursday, had warned investors in November that 2015 earnings per share would be at the bottom end of the 20.1 pence to 21.7 pence range that analysts expected. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

