Cobham sees scope for doubled Thrane synergies
April 10, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

Cobham sees scope for doubled Thrane synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 10 (Reuters) - British aero electronics group Cobham sees scope for synergies from acquiring Danish firm Thrane & Thrane to be more than double its minimum estimate of 2 million pounds ($3.17 million) per year if it gets full control, its chief financial officer said.

“I expect them to be at least double that if we get to 100 percent (ownership),” Chief Financial Officer Warren Tucker said in a conference call for analysts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cobham announced a renewed 270 million pounds ($428.20 million) bid for Thrane & Thrane less than a month after it withdrew an offer of the same amount.

